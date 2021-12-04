Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Best of 2014 (ARCHIVED Radio Show 12.23.14)

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The show's title is The Best of 2014 !!
Dr Daniels reviews her most popular shows of 2014 !! Join Dr Daniels as she counts down the 20 most popular shows of 2014.
Additional insights of course. Think Happens
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REFERENCED PODCASTS:
The Diabetes Debacle - https://www.brighteon.com/cc4cab27-f622-44a6-b1cc-f45981c767f
Has the Affordable Health Care Act made you a Serf with no land?? - https://www.brighteon.com/be73d03c-d9c0-4987-b578-1812a6e05e36
The Heart Disease Hoax - https://www.brighteon.com/ad83cc99-5647-4525-8e92-c4d3b9cf4ba1
The Modern Face of Syphilis - https://www.brighteon.com/acafa1e4-ae18-4170-b953-98a1e5de0ca3
How Do You Know What to Believe?? - https://www.brighteon.com/889c04ba-add9-435f-a272-6c2d1f96d3e1
How Prostate Cancer Became A Disease - https://www.brighteon.com/4f5ae154-19cb-4099-bb2b-a69a9f2a805a
Is Your Doctor Studying Insurance Instead of You? - https://www.brighteon.com/9a44d22c-a2c6-4722-8932-344decff2554
Alkalinize or Die? How About Acidify to Live? - https://www.brighteon.com/07220bfa-e201-49c9-ba7f-9fbb8ac98000
How can 700,000 physicians be wrong?? - https://www.brighteon.com/90061370-6c1b-4faf-a948-6be1e24c248d
Worlds Most Powerful Pharmacy - What Natural Healers Dont Want You to Know - https://www.brighteon.com/9c7b3310-3af3-47c8-8b5a-be91e6db4c07
Ebola And Other Things That Go Bump In The Night - https://www.brighteon.com/f062619b-bff8-4553-b8c9-2a3d799ab3f9
Turpentine Fountain of Youth - https://www.brighteon.com/e1244632-8c4e-4490-8eef-0457f46dd941