Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Ebola And Other Things That Go Bump In The Night (ARCHIVED Radio Show 08.19.14)

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The show's title is Ebola and how its diagnosed.
EBOLA and other things that go BUMP in the night. Dr Daniels traces the History of infectious disease. How do Doctors know if a person is infected? The Scientific Method is traced from 1880 to the present. This method is then applied to the EBOLA epidemic. Get to the Bottom of it once and for all. Did World Rulers create it? How deadly is it? How is it transmitted? What is the real cause? Tune in. Think Happens
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Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/