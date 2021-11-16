Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Modern Face of Syphilis (ARCHIVED Radio Show 08.26.14)

Dr Daniels reveals the secret truth about Syphilis by tracing the path of Syphilis from 1881 to the present. Find out why Syphilis is rampant and which modern day diseases are actually Syphilis.

Your Doctor has been instructed not to test for it and to ignore the test if it is positive. Could your doctor be ignoring YOUR Syphilis? And, where did you get it anyway?

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