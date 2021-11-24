Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - How can 700,000 physicians be wrong?? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 10.21.14)

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The show's title is: How can 700,000 physicians be wrong??
How could this number of physicians be engaged in the murder of upwards of 880,000 Americans. They must be doing something wrong. Dr Daniels reveals how educated surgeons, super specialists and well meaning Doctors become murderers. Escape the murderous medical climate we live in. Things Happen, tune in.
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