Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - How Prostate Cancer Became A Disease (ARCHIVED Radio Show 02.26.13)

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Tracing the evolution of prostate cancer from an incidental finding at autopsy in men who died of other causes, to a condition to be detected early, medicated, irradiated and surgerized.
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