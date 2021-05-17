Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Heart Disease Hoax (ARCHIVED Radio Show 10.09.12)

Discussed is the definition of heart disease which Dr. Daniels says often bears no relation to the heart at all, yet inflates the perceived risk of death. She further examines the risk reduction methods in use and their true cost.

Demystify the Hoax – it may save your life.







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