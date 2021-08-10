Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Turpentine Fountain of Youth (ARCHIVED Radio Show 11.26.13)

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Dr. Jennifer Daniels’ show, "Healing with Dr. Daniels" reveals the workings behind the Modern Health System, how it creates illness and how to avoid this planned outcome.
Topic: Turpentine, The Fountain of Youth
Ponce De Leon Spied it, the FDA decried it and Dr Daniels specified it. Yes. That would be the fountain of youth. During the past 25 years, Dr Daniels had unearthed and successfully applied turpentine to reverse disease and aging. You heard it here. Tune in to get the scoop so age can become "just a number" in your life.
CASTOR OIL, Almond, Black Seed Plus More: https://www.bionatal.co?p=B1cbjP-h3
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/