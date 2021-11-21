Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Worlds Most Powerful Pharmacy - What Natural Healers Dont Want You to Know (ARCHIVED Radio Show 09.30.14)

The show's title is: World's Most Powerful Pharmacy - What Natural Healers Don't Want You To Know

Dr Daniels’ Special guest reveals what Natural Healers don’t want you to know. Your body makes its own perfect medicines. Doc (Not Really a Doctor) Mike is an expert in urine therapy and fecal therapy. Learn how the world’s most powerful pharmacy lies within you. Tune in . Think Happens.

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