Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Has the Affordable Health Care Act made you a Serf with no land?? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 11.04.14)

The show's title is Has the Affordable Health Care Act made you a Serf with no land??

The ACA has provided that your Employer can command your after work activities without paying you and threaten you with taking away money promised to you for hours already worked. This amounts to serfdom. Get the details and free yourself. Think happens – Tune in

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