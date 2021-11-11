Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Alkalinize or Die? How About Acidify to Live? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 08.12.14)

The show's title is Alkalinize or die?? How about acidify to live??

Dr Daniels clarifies the pH wars. Alkalinize what? How Alkaline? Which water? What pH? Is lemon juice really alkaline? Find out how Doctors destroyed the health of millions with the Alkaline wars and how to avoid the same fate with your natural healing. Tune in.

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