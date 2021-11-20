Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - How Do You Know What to Believe?? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 09.16.14)

The show's title is How Do You Know What to Believe??

There is so much information out there. IS Ebola spreading?? How fast?? What should you do?? Are there Natural Therapies??

Travel vaccines. Which ones?? How effective are they?? Coconut oil. How healthy is it??

End the Confusion!! Dr Daniels gives you answers and walks you through the process she uses to decide. Think Happens. Tune In.

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