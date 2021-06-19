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Life and Death – Part 8 – Dr. McCullough Destroys the COVID Narrative
WakeUp
WakeUp
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354 views • June 19, 2021
In Part 8 of the Life and Death series titled Part 8 – Dr. McCullough Destroys the COVID Narrative – Dr. Peter McCullough, an amazing doctor who actually cares for and treats COVID patients, tears the mainstream COVID narrative into pieces. Dr. McCullough discusses asymptomatic transmission, PCR tests, coerced vaccinations, breakthrough cases, and more. Every piece of misinformation that propped up the mainstream COVID narrative is destroyed. Listen as Dr. Peter Breggin interviews Dr. Peter McCullough.
Further Research:
Dr. Peter Breggin interviews Dr. Peter McCullough:
https://breggin.com/alert-183-dr-peter-breggin-interviews-peter-a-mccullough-md-mph/
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All Life and Death Series Presentations:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LifeAndDeath
Individual Presentations:
Life and Death - Part 1 – Surviving the Gene Therapy Technology
https://www.brighteon.com/a0aa6b13-3728-4e8e-924d-39a772f5e4d6
Life and Death - Part 2 – Dr. Michael Yeadon's Testimony
https://www.brighteon.com/1ce7a190-3815-4e64-81e1-0c74dadf3ec4
Life and Death - Part 3 – The Hydra's Bite of the COVID-19 Shots
https://www.brighteon.com/494dff91-9ed0-4498-87d0-c8e8d3b4d45d
Life and Death – Part 4 – You Shall Not Pass
https://www.brighteon.com/321c28d8-b746-4a62-a7ec-40e5bbde36a2
Life and Death – Part 5 – Fact Check This!
https://www.brighteon.com/56a5d30a-7d03-44c9-b11c-d606e7cd8325
Life and Death – Part 6a – Why Our Doctors Collapsed
https://www.brighteon.com/0bddcf75-b29f-4741-80f0-7afae36a508b
Life and Death – Part 6b – Why Our Doctors Collapsed
https://www.brighteon.com/3fd33427-6126-4579-91d5-c15a70eebccc
Life and Death – Part 7 – Unimaginable – These Injections Are Unimaginable
https://www.brighteon.com/204ecd9a-d7f9-4cb4-9014-8abdfc611b13
Life and Death – Part 8 – Dr. McCullough Destroys the COVID Narrative
https://www.brighteon.com/e4e25faf-3ac3-40b0-b459-8d2a0def10ce
Life and Death – Part 9 – Dr. Peter McCullough Shocks Tucker Carlson on COVID
https://www.brighteon.com/2a52e81a-5294-481a-a82d-b9667a015747
Life and Death – Part 10 – 50,000 Dead Americans
https://www.brighteon.com/2832f0be-8c09-4b11-a47c-72fbc32c22b8
Life and Death – Part 11 – The NIH COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines
https://www.brighteon.com/f8858f0b-dd58-41d5-b53c-aa7ef4e9c921
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Keywords
vaccinehappening nowcoercioncurrentnazi germanyjabshotforced vaccinationsinjectionpeter breggindr peter bregginpcrcovid testasymptomatic transmissionlife and deathasymptomatic spreaddr bregginpeter mcculloughaflddr peter mcculloughbreakthrough casesdr mccullough
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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