Life and Death - Part 3 – The Hydra’s Bite of the COVID-19 Shots

In Part 3 of the Life and Death series titled The Hydra’s Bite of the COVID-19 Shots, we listen to the second interview between Ms. Reinette Senum and Dr. Sherri Tenpenny. Dr. Tenpenny covers approximately 10 mechanisms by which the COVID-19 injections and the resulting antibody are deadly. Dr. Tenpenny also covers Translation and Transfection – the process by which proteins can be incorporated into our DNA permanently! Lastly, we take a look at Israel and their current vaccine passport system – shades of our future, if something isn’t done very soon.Link to Ms. Reinette Senum and Dr. Sherri Tenpenny’s Interview:Further Study Link:============All Life and Death Series Presentations:Presentations:Life and Death - Part 1 – Surviving the Gene Therapy TechnologyLife and Death - Part 2 – Dr. Michael Yeadon's TestimonyLife and Death - Part 3 – The Hydra's Bite of the COVID-19 ShotsLife and Death – Part 4 – You Shall Not PassLife and Death – Part 5 – Fact Check This!Life and Death – Part 6a – Why Our Doctors CollapsedLife and Death – Part 6b – Why Our Doctors CollapsedLife and Death – Part 7 – These Injections Are UnimaginableLife and Death – Part 8 – Dr. McCullough Destroys the COVID NarrativeLife and Death – Part 9 – Dr. Peter McCullough Shocks Tucker Carlson on COVIDLife and Death – Part 10 – 50,000 Dead AmericansLife and Death – Part 11 – The NIH COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines============