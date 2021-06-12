Life and Death – Part 7 – These Injections Are Unimaginable

In Part 7 of the Life and Death series titled These Injections Are Unimaginable, we take a high-level look at the official clinical trials and point out some shocking details – especially for pregnant women. We skim the surface of the unimaginable – the tens of thousands of people reporting abnormalities simply from being around those that have been injected. Towards the end, we examine the Pfizer study where more jaw-dropping details are brought to light. And lastly, we cover one way to try and protect yourself from the unmentioned transmission by those that are injected, given we don’t know what it is. Listen to Dr. Simone Gold, Dr. Larry Palevsky, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Lee Merritt, Dr. Christiane Northrup, Mrs. Maureen McDonnell, and Mr. Mike Adams.Further Research:Mr. Mike Adams and Dr. Christiane Northrup5 Docs (Tenpenny, Palevsky, Northrup, Madej, and Merritt) Videos:May 19, 2021: 5 Docs Discuss COVID Shots and InfertilityMay 29, 2021: 5 Docs Discuss Personal Approaches to Health============All Life and Death Series Presentations:Individual Presentations:Life and Death - Part 1 – Surviving the Gene Therapy TechnologyLife and Death - Part 2 – Dr. Michael Yeadon's TestimonyLife and Death - Part 3 – The Hydra's Bite of the COVID-19 ShotsLife and Death – Part 4 – You Shall Not PassLife and Death – Part 5 – Fact Check This!Life and Death – Part 6a – Why Our Doctors CollapsedLife and Death – Part 6b – Why Our Doctors CollapsedLife and Death – Part 7 – Unimaginable – These Injections Are UnimaginableLife and Death – Part 8 – Dr. McCullough Destroys the COVID NarrativeLife and Death – Part 9 – Dr. Peter McCullough Shocks Tucker Carlson on COVIDLife and Death – Part 10 – 50,000 Dead AmericansLife and Death – Part 11 – The NIH COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines============