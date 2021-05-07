Life and Death - Part 1 – Surviving the Gene Therapy Technology

In Part 1 of the Life and Death series titled Surviving the Gene Therapy Technology, we listen as Dr. David Martin describes why the claims that the COVID-19 injections are actually vaccines is factually false – and we’ll also learn they were specifically not made to be vaccines by design! Then we’ll take a look at an interview with Ms. Reinette Senum and Dr. Sherri Tenpenny talking about three of the mechanisms of injury from the COVID-19 shots. And Dr. Tenpenny fills us in on the latest CDC Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) numbers for the United States. If you thought Russian roulette was risky, it’s nothing compared to Vaccine Roulette.Link to Dr. David Martin’s Presentation:Link to Ms. Reinette Senum and Dr. Sherri Tenpenny’s Interview:Link to CDC’s VAERS:============All Life and Death Series Presentations:Presentations:Life and Death - Part 1 – Surviving the Gene Therapy TechnologyLife and Death - Part 2 – Dr. Michael Yeadon's TestimonyLife and Death - Part 3 – The Hydra's Bite of the COVID-19 ShotsLife and Death – Part 4 – You Shall Not PassLife and Death – Part 5 – Fact Check This!Life and Death – Part 6a – Why Our Doctors CollapsedLife and Death – Part 6b – Why Our Doctors CollapsedLife and Death – Part 7 – These Injections Are UnimaginableLife and Death – Part 8 – Dr. McCullough Destroys the COVID NarrativeLife and Death – Part 9 – Dr. Peter McCullough Shocks Tucker Carlson on COVIDLife and Death – Part 10 – 50,000 Dead AmericansLife and Death – Part 11 – The NIH COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines============