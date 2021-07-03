Life and Death – Part 10 – 50,000 Dead Americans

In Part 10 of the Life and Death series titled 50,000 Dead Americans, Dr. Peter McCullough opens up new information from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), Harvard, and whistleblowers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) leading to the conclusion there are roughly 50,000 dead Americans from the injections. See below for the link to the full video.Full URL for the collaboration with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, Dr. Peter McCullough and more:============All Life and Death Series Presentations:Individual Presentations:Life and Death - Part 1 – Surviving the Gene Therapy TechnologyLife and Death - Part 2 – Dr. Michael Yeadon's TestimonyLife and Death - Part 3 – The Hydra's Bite of the COVID-19 ShotsLife and Death – Part 4 – You Shall Not PassLife and Death – Part 5 – Fact Check This!Life and Death – Part 6a – Why Our Doctors CollapsedLife and Death – Part 6b – Why Our Doctors CollapsedLife and Death – Part 7 – Unimaginable – These Injections Are UnimaginableLife and Death – Part 8 – Dr. McCullough Destroys the COVID NarrativeLife and Death – Part 9 – Dr. Peter McCullough Shocks Tucker Carlson on COVIDLife and Death – Part 10 – 50,000 Dead AmericansLife and Death – Part 11 – The NIH COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines============