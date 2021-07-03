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Life and Death – Part 10 – 50,000 Dead Americans
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538 views • July 03, 2021
In Part 10 of the Life and Death series titled 50,000 Dead Americans, Dr. Peter McCullough opens up new information from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), Harvard, and whistleblowers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) leading to the conclusion there are roughly 50,000 dead Americans from the injections. See below for the link to the full video.
Full URL for the collaboration with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, Dr. Peter McCullough and more:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G36E9GyOtzPJ/
============
All Life and Death Series Presentations:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LifeAndDeath
Individual Presentations:
Life and Death - Part 1 – Surviving the Gene Therapy Technology
https://www.brighteon.com/a0aa6b13-3728-4e8e-924d-39a772f5e4d6
Life and Death - Part 2 – Dr. Michael Yeadon's Testimony
https://www.brighteon.com/1ce7a190-3815-4e64-81e1-0c74dadf3ec4
Life and Death - Part 3 – The Hydra's Bite of the COVID-19 Shots
https://www.brighteon.com/494dff91-9ed0-4498-87d0-c8e8d3b4d45d
Life and Death – Part 4 – You Shall Not Pass
https://www.brighteon.com/321c28d8-b746-4a62-a7ec-40e5bbde36a2
Life and Death – Part 5 – Fact Check This!
https://www.brighteon.com/56a5d30a-7d03-44c9-b11c-d606e7cd8325
Life and Death – Part 6a – Why Our Doctors Collapsed
https://www.brighteon.com/0bddcf75-b29f-4741-80f0-7afae36a508b
Life and Death – Part 6b – Why Our Doctors Collapsed
https://www.brighteon.com/3fd33427-6126-4579-91d5-c15a70eebccc
Life and Death – Part 7 – Unimaginable – These Injections Are Unimaginable
https://www.brighteon.com/204ecd9a-d7f9-4cb4-9014-8abdfc611b13
Life and Death – Part 8 – Dr. McCullough Destroys the COVID Narrative
https://www.brighteon.com/e4e25faf-3ac3-40b0-b459-8d2a0def10ce
Life and Death – Part 9 – Dr. Peter McCullough Shocks Tucker Carlson on COVID
https://www.brighteon.com/2a52e81a-5294-481a-a82d-b9667a015747
Life and Death – Part 10 – 50,000 Dead Americans
https://www.brighteon.com/2832f0be-8c09-4b11-a47c-72fbc32c22b8
Life and Death – Part 11 – The NIH COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines
https://www.brighteon.com/f8858f0b-dd58-41d5-b53c-aa7ef4e9c921
============
Full URL for the collaboration with Dr. Reiner Fuellmich, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, Dr. Peter McCullough and more:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/G36E9GyOtzPJ/
============
All Life and Death Series Presentations:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LifeAndDeath
Individual Presentations:
Life and Death - Part 1 – Surviving the Gene Therapy Technology
https://www.brighteon.com/a0aa6b13-3728-4e8e-924d-39a772f5e4d6
Life and Death - Part 2 – Dr. Michael Yeadon's Testimony
https://www.brighteon.com/1ce7a190-3815-4e64-81e1-0c74dadf3ec4
Life and Death - Part 3 – The Hydra's Bite of the COVID-19 Shots
https://www.brighteon.com/494dff91-9ed0-4498-87d0-c8e8d3b4d45d
Life and Death – Part 4 – You Shall Not Pass
https://www.brighteon.com/321c28d8-b746-4a62-a7ec-40e5bbde36a2
Life and Death – Part 5 – Fact Check This!
https://www.brighteon.com/56a5d30a-7d03-44c9-b11c-d606e7cd8325
Life and Death – Part 6a – Why Our Doctors Collapsed
https://www.brighteon.com/0bddcf75-b29f-4741-80f0-7afae36a508b
Life and Death – Part 6b – Why Our Doctors Collapsed
https://www.brighteon.com/3fd33427-6126-4579-91d5-c15a70eebccc
Life and Death – Part 7 – Unimaginable – These Injections Are Unimaginable
https://www.brighteon.com/204ecd9a-d7f9-4cb4-9014-8abdfc611b13
Life and Death – Part 8 – Dr. McCullough Destroys the COVID Narrative
https://www.brighteon.com/e4e25faf-3ac3-40b0-b459-8d2a0def10ce
Life and Death – Part 9 – Dr. Peter McCullough Shocks Tucker Carlson on COVID
https://www.brighteon.com/2a52e81a-5294-481a-a82d-b9667a015747
Life and Death – Part 10 – 50,000 Dead Americans
https://www.brighteon.com/2832f0be-8c09-4b11-a47c-72fbc32c22b8
Life and Death – Part 11 – The NIH COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines
https://www.brighteon.com/f8858f0b-dd58-41d5-b53c-aa7ef4e9c921
============
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