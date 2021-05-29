Life and Death – Part 6a – Why our Doctors Collapsed

In Part 6a of the Life and Death series titled Why Our Doctors Collapsed, we will take a look at many of the reasons our doctors are not speaking out about most of the truth regarding COVID-19. If you thought you could just trust your medical provider’s advice to take the COVID-19 shots, you thought wrong. Our entire medical system has been engineered and subverted for COVID-19 over the past few years. The truth is chilling as the powers-that-be have actually recruited people in key positions in the United States and globally in preparation for COVID-19. Listen as Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Dr. Lee Merritt, and Dr. Carrie Madej talk about why we can no longer trust our doctors.============All Life and Death Series Presentations:Individual Presentations:Life and Death - Part 1 – Surviving the Gene Therapy TechnologyLife and Death - Part 2 – Dr. Michael Yeadon's TestimonyLife and Death - Part 3 – The Hydra's Bite of the COVID-19 ShotsLife and Death – Part 4 – You Shall Not PassLife and Death – Part 5 – Fact Check This!Life and Death – Part 6a – Why Our Doctors CollapsedLife and Death – Part 6b – Why Our Doctors CollapsedLife and Death – Part 7 – These Injections Are UnimaginableLife and Death – Part 8 – Dr. McCullough Destroys the COVID NarrativeLife and Death – Part 9 – Dr. Peter McCullough Shocks Tucker Carlson on COVIDLife and Death – Part 10 – 50,000 Dead AmericansLife and Death – Part 11 – The NIH COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines============