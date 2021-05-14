Life & Death - Part 4 - You Shall Not Pass

In Part 4 of the Life and Death series titled You Shall Not Pass, we listen as Mr. Ben Swann describes the most concerning thing about the shots – we are not allowed to question them at all! Then we’ll take a listen as Dr. Ryan Cole speaks at the request of the Lieutenant Governor of Idaho. Dr. Cole’s top 3 most important health messages for this time are 1) vitamin D 2) vitamin D 3) vitamin D. Why? If you don't know it now, your life may well depend on vitamin D. Listen to Dr. Cole explain why.Link to Mr. Ben Swann’s Presentation:Link to Dr. Ryan Cole's Presentation:============All Life and Death Series Presentations:Individual Presentations:Life and Death - Part 1 – Surviving the Gene Therapy TechnologyLife and Death - Part 2 – Dr. Michael Yeadon's TestimonyLife and Death - Part 3 – The Hydra's Bite of the COVID-19 ShotsLife and Death – Part 4 – You Shall Not PassLife and Death – Part 5 – Fact Check This!Life and Death – Part 6a – Why Our Doctors CollapsedLife and Death – Part 6b – Why Our Doctors CollapsedLife and Death – Part 7 – These Injections Are UnimaginableLife and Death – Part 8 – Dr. McCullough Destroys the COVID NarrativeLife and Death – Part 9 – Dr. Peter McCullough Shocks Tucker Carlson on COVIDLife and Death – Part 10 – 50,000 Dead AmericansLife and Death – Part 11 – The NIH COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines============