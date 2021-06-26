Life and Death – Part 9 – Dr. Peter McCullough Shocks Tucker Carlson on COVID

In Part 9 of the Life and Death series titled Dr. Peter McCullough Shocks Tucker Carlson on COVID – Dr. Peter McCullough shocks Mr. Tucker Carlson in an amazing interview. This interview covers topics such as why so many groups were excluded from the injection trials, the fact that the NIH specifically recommends against treating outpatients with COVID-19, what to do if your child is facing injection or will not be allowed back to school, and the best test to see if you have lasting COVID immunity. Dr. McCullough also opens up the science on whether a person can get COVID-19 twice. Dr. McCullough brings the truth about COVID and Tucker was repeatedly shocked. Listen as Mr. Tucker Carlson interviews Dr. Peter McCullough. Guaranteed you will not know all these details. Guaranteed.Full URL for Mr. Tucker Carlson’s interview with Dr. Peter McCullough:============All Life and Death Series Presentations:Individual Presentations:Life and Death - Part 1 – Surviving the Gene Therapy TechnologyLife and Death - Part 2 – Dr. Michael Yeadon's TestimonyLife and Death - Part 3 – The Hydra's Bite of the COVID-19 ShotsLife and Death – Part 4 – You Shall Not PassLife and Death – Part 5 – Fact Check This!Life and Death – Part 6a – Why Our Doctors CollapsedLife and Death – Part 6b – Why Our Doctors CollapsedLife and Death – Part 7 – Unimaginable – These Injections Are UnimaginableLife and Death – Part 8 – Dr. McCullough Destroys the COVID NarrativeLife and Death – Part 9 – Dr. Peter McCullough Shocks Tucker Carlson on COVIDLife and Death – Part 10 – 50,000 Dead AmericansLife and Death – Part 11 – The NIH COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines============