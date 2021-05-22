Life and Death – Part 5 – Fact Check This!

In Part 5 of the Life and Death series titled Fact Check This!, we will take a look at liability for any harm from the COVID-19 shots, adverse reactions from the USA, UK, and Europe, followed by the Psychological Operation designed to trap the unsuspecting and trusting public into taking the COVID-19 shots. These numbers will blow your mind. Find out for yourself what the media will never tell you.============All Life and Death Series Presentations:Individual Presentations:Life and Death - Part 1 – Surviving the Gene Therapy TechnologyLife and Death - Part 2 – Dr. Michael Yeadon's TestimonyLife and Death - Part 3 – The Hydra's Bite of the COVID-19 ShotsLife and Death – Part 4 – You Shall Not PassLife and Death – Part 5 – Fact Check This!Life and Death – Part 6a – Why Our Doctors CollapsedLife and Death – Part 6b – Why Our Doctors CollapsedLife and Death – Part 7 – These Injections Are UnimaginableLife and Death – Part 8 – Dr. McCullough Destroys the COVID NarrativeLife and Death – Part 9 – Dr. Peter McCullough Shocks Tucker Carlson on COVIDLife and Death – Part 10 – 50,000 Dead AmericansLife and Death – Part 11 – The NIH COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines============