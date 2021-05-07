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Life and Death - Part 2 – Dr. Michael Yeadon's Testimony
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1226 views • May 07, 2021
Life and Death - Part 2 – Dr. Michael Yeadon’s Testimony*
In Part 2 of the Life and Death series titled Dr. Michael Yeadon’s Testimony*, we listen to an interview between Ms. Taylor Hudak and Dr. Michael Yeadon, the former Chief Science Officer and Vice President of Pfizer’s Allergy and Respiratory. Dr. Michael Yeadon highlights why COVID-19 variants or mutants are nothing to be worried about using practical scientific presentation. Dr. Yeadon walks us through the absolutely false claim that you can be asymptomatic and still spread the virus, who is at risk from COVID-19 and thus would benefit from a vaccine, and the logic behind his conclusion: the powers-that-be have malevolent purposes! Along the way, we look at the official U.S. Provisional Mortality Data from 2020 and see just what Dr. Fauci and Dr. Redfield thought COVID-19 was going to look like in March of 2020.
*This was previously titled Kicking and Screaming based upon this quote from Dr. Yeadon, “I believe we’re beyond reckless in offering these vaccines, pushing these vaccines to people who are not at elevated risk from dying from the virus. I just don’t understand any ethical reason why you’d want to do this, and that’s what’s finally led me kicking and screaming to the view that if there isn’t a benign reason why it’s being done, there must be a malign reason.”
Link to Ms. Taylor Hudak and Dr. Michael Yeadon’s Interview:
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/michael-yeadon-interview-former-pfizer-vp-speaks-out-on-dangers-of-mrna-vaccines-covid-illusion/
Further Study Link:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/exclusive-former-pfizer-vp-your-government-is-lying-to-you-in-a-way-that-could-lead-to-your-death
============
All Life and Death Series Presentations:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LifeAndDeath
Individual Presentations:
Life and Death - Part 1 – Surviving the Gene Therapy Technology
https://www.brighteon.com/a0aa6b13-3728-4e8e-924d-39a772f5e4d6
Life and Death - Part 2 – Dr. Michael Yeadon's Testimony
https://www.brighteon.com/1ce7a190-3815-4e64-81e1-0c74dadf3ec4
Life and Death - Part 3 – The Hydra's Bite of the COVID-19 Shots
https://www.brighteon.com/494dff91-9ed0-4498-87d0-c8e8d3b4d45d
Life and Death – Part 4 – You Shall Not Pass
https://www.brighteon.com/321c28d8-b746-4a62-a7ec-40e5bbde36a2
Life and Death – Part 5 – Fact Check This!
https://www.brighteon.com/56a5d30a-7d03-44c9-b11c-d606e7cd8325
Life and Death – Part 6a – Why Our Doctors Collapsed
https://www.brighteon.com/0bddcf75-b29f-4741-80f0-7afae36a508b
Life and Death – Part 6b – Why Our Doctors Collapsed
https://www.brighteon.com/3fd33427-6126-4579-91d5-c15a70eebccc
Life and Death – Part 7 – These Injections Are Unimaginable
https://www.brighteon.com/204ecd9a-d7f9-4cb4-9014-8abdfc611b13
Life and Death – Part 8 – Dr. McCullough Destroys the COVID Narrative
https://www.brighteon.com/e4e25faf-3ac3-40b0-b459-8d2a0def10ce
Life and Death – Part 9 – Dr. Peter McCullough Shocks Tucker Carlson on COVID
https://www.brighteon.com/2a52e81a-5294-481a-a82d-b9667a015747
Life and Death – Part 10 – 50,000 Dead Americans
https://www.brighteon.com/2832f0be-8c09-4b11-a47c-72fbc32c22b8
Life and Death – Part 11 – The NIH COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines
https://www.brighteon.com/f8858f0b-dd58-41d5-b53c-aa7ef4e9c921
============
In Part 2 of the Life and Death series titled Dr. Michael Yeadon’s Testimony*, we listen to an interview between Ms. Taylor Hudak and Dr. Michael Yeadon, the former Chief Science Officer and Vice President of Pfizer’s Allergy and Respiratory. Dr. Michael Yeadon highlights why COVID-19 variants or mutants are nothing to be worried about using practical scientific presentation. Dr. Yeadon walks us through the absolutely false claim that you can be asymptomatic and still spread the virus, who is at risk from COVID-19 and thus would benefit from a vaccine, and the logic behind his conclusion: the powers-that-be have malevolent purposes! Along the way, we look at the official U.S. Provisional Mortality Data from 2020 and see just what Dr. Fauci and Dr. Redfield thought COVID-19 was going to look like in March of 2020.
*This was previously titled Kicking and Screaming based upon this quote from Dr. Yeadon, “I believe we’re beyond reckless in offering these vaccines, pushing these vaccines to people who are not at elevated risk from dying from the virus. I just don’t understand any ethical reason why you’d want to do this, and that’s what’s finally led me kicking and screaming to the view that if there isn’t a benign reason why it’s being done, there must be a malign reason.”
Link to Ms. Taylor Hudak and Dr. Michael Yeadon’s Interview:
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/michael-yeadon-interview-former-pfizer-vp-speaks-out-on-dangers-of-mrna-vaccines-covid-illusion/
Further Study Link:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/exclusive-former-pfizer-vp-your-government-is-lying-to-you-in-a-way-that-could-lead-to-your-death
============
All Life and Death Series Presentations:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/LifeAndDeath
Individual Presentations:
Life and Death - Part 1 – Surviving the Gene Therapy Technology
https://www.brighteon.com/a0aa6b13-3728-4e8e-924d-39a772f5e4d6
Life and Death - Part 2 – Dr. Michael Yeadon's Testimony
https://www.brighteon.com/1ce7a190-3815-4e64-81e1-0c74dadf3ec4
Life and Death - Part 3 – The Hydra's Bite of the COVID-19 Shots
https://www.brighteon.com/494dff91-9ed0-4498-87d0-c8e8d3b4d45d
Life and Death – Part 4 – You Shall Not Pass
https://www.brighteon.com/321c28d8-b746-4a62-a7ec-40e5bbde36a2
Life and Death – Part 5 – Fact Check This!
https://www.brighteon.com/56a5d30a-7d03-44c9-b11c-d606e7cd8325
Life and Death – Part 6a – Why Our Doctors Collapsed
https://www.brighteon.com/0bddcf75-b29f-4741-80f0-7afae36a508b
Life and Death – Part 6b – Why Our Doctors Collapsed
https://www.brighteon.com/3fd33427-6126-4579-91d5-c15a70eebccc
Life and Death – Part 7 – These Injections Are Unimaginable
https://www.brighteon.com/204ecd9a-d7f9-4cb4-9014-8abdfc611b13
Life and Death – Part 8 – Dr. McCullough Destroys the COVID Narrative
https://www.brighteon.com/e4e25faf-3ac3-40b0-b459-8d2a0def10ce
Life and Death – Part 9 – Dr. Peter McCullough Shocks Tucker Carlson on COVID
https://www.brighteon.com/2a52e81a-5294-481a-a82d-b9667a015747
Life and Death – Part 10 – 50,000 Dead Americans
https://www.brighteon.com/2832f0be-8c09-4b11-a47c-72fbc32c22b8
Life and Death – Part 11 – The NIH COVID-19 Treatment Guidelines
https://www.brighteon.com/f8858f0b-dd58-41d5-b53c-aa7ef4e9c921
============
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