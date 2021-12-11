Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Best of 2014!! BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 02.01.15)

Dr Daniels reviews her most popular shows of 2014 !! Join Dr Daniels as she counts down the 20 most popular shows of 2014. Additional insights of course. Think Happens

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REFERENCED PODCASTS:

The Diabetes Debacle - https://www.brighteon.com/cc4cab27-f622-44a6-b1cc-f45981c767f

Has the Affordable Health Care Act made you a Serf with no land?? BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/10f46410-6359-4dc4-b060-ce70c457bea5

The Heart Disease Hoax https://www.brighteon.com/ad83cc99-5647-4525-8e92-c4d3b9cf4ba1

Atrial Fibrillation - https://www.brighteon.com/ef599520-b0ab-45a2-94dc-fef241243d0b

The Modern Face of Syphilis BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/2f00aa67-b563-4657-9453-f3da7465b98c

How Do You Know What to Believe?? BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/c59e343c-bd03-46c9-b242-9b5b5ae3245c

How Prostate Cancer Became A Disease - https://www.brighteon.com/4f5ae154-19cb-4099-bb2b-a69a9f2a805a

Is Your Doctor Studying Insurance Instead of You? BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/6ad45940-b42d-46e8-934d-c94ddc8d7863

Alkalinize or Die? How About Acidify to Live? BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/ff1b9422-572c-4181-82c2-13ef61451012

How can 700,000 physicians be wrong?? BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/ddbc10e1-b43b-4326-9d68-3c07b0e97359

What Does Dr Daniels Do When She gets Sick BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/bf79fb9b-d317-43fd-8613-51bcc4ad4a5d

What Natural Healers Don't Want You To Know - Doc Mike - https://www.brighteon.com/a250eb61-5901-44c5-b89d-5cfe11ab3119

Exposing the Medical Killing Machines BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/6f8632b9-7245-440f-8e48-a323749626ec

Ebola And Other Things That Go Bump In The Night BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/499c63d1-8a63-4036-8b25-5fb4fc3c8de7

Turpentine Fountain of Youth - https://www.brighteon.com/e1244632-8c4e-4490-8eef-0457f46dd941