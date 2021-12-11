BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Best of 2014!! BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 02.01.15)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
895 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
63 views • December 11, 2021

Dr Daniels reviews her most popular shows of 2014 !! Join Dr Daniels as she counts down the 20 most popular shows of 2014. Additional insights of course. Think Happens 

 

 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers 

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/ 

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted 

Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578 

 

 

REFERENCED PODCASTS: 

The Diabetes Debacle - https://www.brighteon.com/cc4cab27-f622-44a6-b1cc-f45981c767f 

Has the Affordable Health Care Act made you a Serf with no land?? BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/10f46410-6359-4dc4-b060-ce70c457bea5 

The Heart Disease Hoax https://www.brighteon.com/ad83cc99-5647-4525-8e92-c4d3b9cf4ba1  

Atrial Fibrillation - https://www.brighteon.com/ef599520-b0ab-45a2-94dc-fef241243d0b  

The Modern Face of Syphilis BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/2f00aa67-b563-4657-9453-f3da7465b98c  

How Do You Know What to Believe?? BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/c59e343c-bd03-46c9-b242-9b5b5ae3245c  

How Prostate Cancer Became A Disease - https://www.brighteon.com/4f5ae154-19cb-4099-bb2b-a69a9f2a805a  

Is Your Doctor Studying Insurance Instead of You? BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/6ad45940-b42d-46e8-934d-c94ddc8d7863 

Alkalinize or Die? How About Acidify to Live? BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/ff1b9422-572c-4181-82c2-13ef61451012 

How can 700,000 physicians be wrong?? BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/ddbc10e1-b43b-4326-9d68-3c07b0e97359 

What Does Dr Daniels Do When She gets Sick BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/bf79fb9b-d317-43fd-8613-51bcc4ad4a5d 

What Natural Healers Don't Want You To Know - Doc Mike - https://www.brighteon.com/a250eb61-5901-44c5-b89d-5cfe11ab3119 

Exposing the Medical Killing Machines BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/6f8632b9-7245-440f-8e48-a323749626ec 

Ebola And Other Things That Go Bump In The Night BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/499c63d1-8a63-4036-8b25-5fb4fc3c8de7 

Turpentine Fountain of Youth - https://www.brighteon.com/e1244632-8c4e-4490-8eef-0457f46dd941  

Keywords
gmodiabetespodcastebolahealthcareblood pressureheart diseasealkalineaffordable care actsyphilisalkalizeurine therapyprostate cancerlupusstandard of carerbnarchivedr jennifer danielsinsulin sensitivityvitality capsulescandida cleanerhealing with dr danielsbelieve whatdiabetes debacle
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Australian PM: OpenAI Agent Accessed Country&#8217;s Medicare Portal

Australian PM: OpenAI Agent Accessed Country’s Medicare Portal

Edison Reed
Pfizer Grants to Nonprofits Preceded Massachusetts Vaccine Exemption Lobbying Letter

Pfizer Grants to Nonprofits Preceded Massachusetts Vaccine Exemption Lobbying Letter

Chase Codewell
Study Shows &#8220;Ubiquitous&#8221; Chemicals Linked to Breast Cancer 

Study Shows “Ubiquitous” Chemicals Linked to Breast Cancer 

Iva Greene
Beet Juice, Hibiscus Tea May Support Lower Blood Pressure, Dietitians Say

Beet Juice, Hibiscus Tea May Support Lower Blood Pressure, Dietitians Say

Petra Stone
Watercress Trial Reports Increases in Detoxification Byproducts

Watercress Trial Reports Increases in Detoxification Byproducts

Coco Somers
Five Compound Exercises Outlined for Full-Body Strengthening at Home

Five Compound Exercises Outlined for Full-Body Strengthening at Home

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy