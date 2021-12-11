Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Best of 2014!! BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 02.01.15)

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Dr Daniels reviews her most popular shows of 2014 !! Join Dr Daniels as she counts down the 20 most popular shows of 2014. Additional insights of course. Think Happens
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REFERENCED PODCASTS:
The Diabetes Debacle - https://www.brighteon.com/cc4cab27-f622-44a6-b1cc-f45981c767f
Has the Affordable Health Care Act made you a Serf with no land?? BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/10f46410-6359-4dc4-b060-ce70c457bea5
The Heart Disease Hoax https://www.brighteon.com/ad83cc99-5647-4525-8e92-c4d3b9cf4ba1
Atrial Fibrillation - https://www.brighteon.com/ef599520-b0ab-45a2-94dc-fef241243d0b
The Modern Face of Syphilis BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/2f00aa67-b563-4657-9453-f3da7465b98c
How Do You Know What to Believe?? BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/c59e343c-bd03-46c9-b242-9b5b5ae3245c
How Prostate Cancer Became A Disease - https://www.brighteon.com/4f5ae154-19cb-4099-bb2b-a69a9f2a805a
Is Your Doctor Studying Insurance Instead of You? BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/6ad45940-b42d-46e8-934d-c94ddc8d7863
Alkalinize or Die? How About Acidify to Live? BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/ff1b9422-572c-4181-82c2-13ef61451012
How can 700,000 physicians be wrong?? BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/ddbc10e1-b43b-4326-9d68-3c07b0e97359
What Does Dr Daniels Do When She gets Sick BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/bf79fb9b-d317-43fd-8613-51bcc4ad4a5d
What Natural Healers Don't Want You To Know - Doc Mike - https://www.brighteon.com/a250eb61-5901-44c5-b89d-5cfe11ab3119
Exposing the Medical Killing Machines BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/6f8632b9-7245-440f-8e48-a323749626ec
Ebola And Other Things That Go Bump In The Night BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/499c63d1-8a63-4036-8b25-5fb4fc3c8de7
Turpentine Fountain of Youth - https://www.brighteon.com/e1244632-8c4e-4490-8eef-0457f46dd941