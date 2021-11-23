Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - What Does Dr Daniels Do When She gets Sick BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 10.19.14)

Many Natural healers advocate natural healing but run to the hospital when they get sick. Not Dr Daniels!

Tonight, Dr Daniels shares what she does when she gets sick. Tune in and learn the bliss of healing without paperwork, waiting, invasive testing, or monthly premiums. Think Happens.

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