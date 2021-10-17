Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Atrial Fibrillation (ARCHIVED Radio Show 05.27.14)

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The show's title is Atrial Fibrillation.
A stunning tale of diagnosis, misdiagnosis and (in)effectiveness. Using THEIR numbers and her experience, Dr Daniels examines the stated cause of Atrial Fibrillation, the deadly therapies and how you can avoid this fate - Naturally of course.
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/