Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - What Natural Healers Don't Want You To Know - Doc Mike (ARCHIVED Radio Show 10.05.14)

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Dr Daniels' Special guest reveals what Natural Healers don't want you to know. Your body makes its own perfect medicines. Doc (Not Really a Doctor) Mike is an expert in urine therapy and fecal therapy. Learn how the world's most powerful pharmacy lies within you. Tune in . Think Happens..
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