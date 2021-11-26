Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Has the Affordable Health Care Act made you a Serf with no land? BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 11.09.14)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The ACA has provided that your Employer can command your after work activities without paying you and threaten you with taking away money promised to you for hours already worked. This amounts to serfdom. Get the details and free yourself. Think happens – Tune in
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/