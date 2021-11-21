Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Exposing the Medical Killing Machines BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 10.12.14)

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Dr. Daniels discusses the continuing development of the killing machine called “medicine”
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REFERENCED PODCASTS:
The Modern Face of Syphilis - https://www.brighteon.com/acafa1e4-ae18-4170-b953-98a1e5de0ca3
The Modern Face of Syphilis BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/2f00aa67-b563-4657-9453-f3da7465b98c