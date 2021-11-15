Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Ebola And Other Things That Go Bump In The Night BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 08.24.14)

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Dr Daniels traces the scientific method and its use for identifying diseases.
The scientific method is then applied to Ebola. Tune for the Shocking results. Think Happens.
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