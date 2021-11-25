Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Is Your Doctor Studying Insurance Instead of You? BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 11.02.14)

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Your premiums are going up. But, is your doctor getting paid??
Dr Daniels reveals the uncomfortable truth about your insurance and its influence on the Doctors that care for you. Their figures, Dr. Daniels’ analysis. Think Happens. Tune in.
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