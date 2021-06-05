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Kate Shemirani - Nurses Getting Double Time £££ For Injecting At Vax Clinics
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2475 views • June 05, 2021
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June 4th 2021. Nurses getting double time £££ for injecting at vax clinics. ‘I don’t care what’s in it. I need the money!’ The caring profession eh!
Telegram channels:
https://t.me/kateshemiranichannel
https://t.me/BritishNursingAllianceSpeak
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June 4th 2021. Nurses getting double time £££ for injecting at vax clinics. ‘I don’t care what’s in it. I need the money!’ The caring profession eh!
Telegram channels:
https://t.me/kateshemiranichannel
https://t.me/BritishNursingAllianceSpeak
Watch also:
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https://www.brighteon.com/5cc33114-6068-4448-92b3-1130b407ca5d
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https://www.brighteon.com/6cda7aa8-6a1d-4603-a351-706f413843ee
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