Kate Shemirani - Nurses Getting Double Time £££ For Injecting At Vax Clinics

MIRROREDJune 4th 2021. Nurses getting double time £££ for injecting at vax clinics. ‘I don’t care what’s in it. I need the money!’ The caring profession eh!Telegram channels:https://t.me/kateshemiranichannelhttps://t.me/BritishNursingAllianceSpeakWatch also:#ExposeCBS Michigan Health Center Workers Stage “Fake Patients” In COVID19 Testing Line For CBS NewsNational Guardsman At NY Testing Center Says Media Has Overblown COVID19 Pandemic 'It's the Flu!'What In The World Is Actually Going On Document Reveals Plans, Step By StepRespiratory Therapist Exposes the Fake Virus PandemicAn ICU Nurse Of 30 Years Speaks OutThey Told Us Millions Would Die So We Had To Give Up Our Rights, But The Doctors Are So Bored...Dr. Kyle Cameron -Sidell - “This Is A Disease That Is Different From Anything We Have Ever Seen – “It Resembles High-Altitude Sickness”-“Patients Are Slowly Being Starved Of Oxygen”Dr. Daniel Erickson Says The Lockdowns Have A Minimal Impact On Containing CoronavirusNicole Sirotek: Nurse Says New York City Hospitals Are Murdering PatientsCovid Nurse Exposes Truth With Hidden Camera!!!(Elmhurst Hospital In Ny.)Former Minister Of The Interior Herbert Kickl Openly Denounces The Covid-19 Government Fear-Based ManipulationFormer Italian MP Of Italy Vittorio Scarbi Speaks Out About False Covid Numbers In Parliament!!!Sara Cunial - Italian Politician Demand Bill Gates Arrest For Crimes Against Humanity!!!Forensic Doctor Destroys Media Lies- 'Nobody Died of Covid in Hamburg without Previous illnesses’A Document From 2012 Found On German Website Explains In Accurate Details “Pandemic” That Is Happening Now"COVID Admission To The Hospital Is Paid $13,000-If COVID Patient Goes On A Ventilator,You Get $39,000"- Dr. Scott Jensen Minnesota Physician&Republican State SenatorFormer AIDS Scientist Judy Mikovits PhD EXPOSES Anthony Fauci,Dr Birx&Uncovers Medical Corruption