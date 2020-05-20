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Respiratory Therapist Exposes the Fake Virus Pandemic
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38 views • May 20, 2020
𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 therapist 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐔𝐒𝐀 𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐬 𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐧𝐨 𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬, 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐫𝐮𝐧 𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐩𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐧𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞, 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 Covid 19, 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐞𝐢𝐫𝐝 – 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 virus 𝐚𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐝𝐢𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐟𝐥𝐮, 𝐇𝟏𝐍𝟏 𝐞𝐭𝐜 𝐛𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐑𝐍𝐀 𝐬𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐚 𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝 𝐚 𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐚 𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 (𝐦𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬), 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐨 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 ,𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐛𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬𝐞(𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐰𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐦 𝐢𝐧 𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐨 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬),𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 – 𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐝𝐨𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐮𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧??
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