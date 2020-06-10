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Forensic Doctor Destroys Media Lies- 'Nobody Died of Covid in Hamburg without Previous illnesses’
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176 views • June 10, 2020
Prominent forensic medicine professor Klaus Püschel has vast experience in autopsying individuals who have died with the Chinese coronavirus in Hamburg, Germany. During an appearance German television, the professor stunned the audience by claiming that the hysteria over the coronavirus is “completely exaggerated,” as all fatalities he examined had serious previous illnesses which would have soon resulted in death with or without the virus. Püschel stated that there is no “killer virus.”
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https://rairfoundation.com/renowned-forensic-doctor-destroys-media-killer-virus-lies-nobody-has-died-of-covid-19-in-hamburg-without-previous-illness-watch/
More info on :
https://rairfoundation.com/renowned-forensic-doctor-destroys-media-killer-virus-lies-nobody-has-died-of-covid-19-in-hamburg-without-previous-illness-watch/
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