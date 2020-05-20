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They Told Us Millions Would Die So We Had To Give Up Our Rights, But The Doctors Are So Bored...
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12 views • May 20, 2020
Not only are the hospitals empty, but doctors and nurses are so bored that they have time to script, rehearse, and choreograph dance videos...aren’t they supposed to be “saving” thousands of dying from “new disease”???
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