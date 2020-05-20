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An ICU Nurse Of 30 Years Speaks Out
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65 views • May 20, 2020
ICU Nurse of 30 years exposes how medical records are tempered with, to add numbers to this "new disease" and also as many are seeing now that hospitals are empty and don't match what TV News are saying - she explains it all
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