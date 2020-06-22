© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former AIDS Scientist Judy Mikovits PhD EXPOSES Anthony Fauci,Dr Birx&Uncovers Medical Corruption
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
131 views • June 22, 2020
The evidence against FAUCI, BIRX, and the CDC, the FDA just keeps growing and growing.
Wearing a mask activates the virus.
"AIDS Scientist Judy Mikovits PhD SLAMS Dr. Anthony Fauci & Deborah Birx EXPOSES Medical Corruption"
Dr. Judy Anne Mikovits is an American researcher.
Dr. Judy A. Mikovits earned her BA in chemistry with a specialization in biology from the University of Virginia in 1980 and her PhD in biochemistry and molecular biology from George Washington University in 1992. In her 35-year quest to understand and treat chronic diseases, she has co-authored seminal papers culminating at least a decade of research in each of four fields: immunology, natural products chemistry, epigenetics, and HIV/AIDs drug development.
Wearing a mask activates the virus.
"AIDS Scientist Judy Mikovits PhD SLAMS Dr. Anthony Fauci & Deborah Birx EXPOSES Medical Corruption"
Dr. Judy Anne Mikovits is an American researcher.
Dr. Judy A. Mikovits earned her BA in chemistry with a specialization in biology from the University of Virginia in 1980 and her PhD in biochemistry and molecular biology from George Washington University in 1992. In her 35-year quest to understand and treat chronic diseases, she has co-authored seminal papers culminating at least a decade of research in each of four fields: immunology, natural products chemistry, epigenetics, and HIV/AIDs drug development.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.