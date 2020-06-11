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Sara Cunial - Italian Politician Demand Bill Gates Arrest For Crimes Against Humanity!!!
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83 views • June 11, 2020
Italian politician has demanded the arrest of Bill Gates in the Italian parliament. Sara Cunial, the Member of Parliament for Rome denounced Bill Gates as a “vaccine criminal” and urged the Italian President to hand him over to the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity. She also exposed Bill Gates’ agenda in India and Africa, along with the plans to chip the human race through the digital identification program ID2020.
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