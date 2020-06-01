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Former Minister Of The Interior Herbert Kickl Openly Denounces The Covid-19 Government Fear-Based Manipulation
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60 views • June 01, 2020
Austria - April 22, 2020 before the Austrian government, the former Minister of the Interior Herbert Kickl openly denounces the manipulation by fear built on catastrophic forecasts and using the media to establish a strict confinement, presented as the only possibility to avoid a hecatomb due to Coronavirus. However Sweden, judged irresponsible for not having applied confinement, had neither slaughter, nor destruction of its economy, nor restriction of the freedoms of its citizens. Despite this, the discourse of fear continues and we do not talk about these alternatives, why?
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