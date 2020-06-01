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A Document From 2012 Found On German Website Explains In Accurate Details “Pandemic” That Is Happening Now
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173 views • June 01, 2020
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Document had been prepared by the Robert Koch Institute and submitted to the Bundestag (federal parliament) by the government itself, as part of the “Reporting on Risk Analysis in Civil Protection 2012.”
A document from 2012 found on German website “Report on risk analysis in civil protection 2012” under name :” Result of risk analysis "Pandemic caused by Virus Modi-SARS" can be found which incredibly describes situation with pandemic as it is happening now in way too many accurate details – it looks more like a script then instruction what to do in case of these extraordinary situations. For those who understand German PDF format of document is here :
http://dipbt.bundestag.de/dip21/btd/17/120/1712051.pdf
Amazing Discoveries Africa - YouTube
Document had been prepared by the Robert Koch Institute and submitted to the Bundestag (federal parliament) by the government itself, as part of the “Reporting on Risk Analysis in Civil Protection 2012.”
A document from 2012 found on German website “Report on risk analysis in civil protection 2012” under name :” Result of risk analysis "Pandemic caused by Virus Modi-SARS" can be found which incredibly describes situation with pandemic as it is happening now in way too many accurate details – it looks more like a script then instruction what to do in case of these extraordinary situations. For those who understand German PDF format of document is here :
http://dipbt.bundestag.de/dip21/btd/17/120/1712051.pdf
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