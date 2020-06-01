Dr. Kyle Cameron -Sidell - “This Is A Disease That Is Different From Anything We Have Ever Seen – “It Resembles High-Altitude Sickness”-“Patients Are Slowly Being Starved Of Oxygen”

Dr. Kyle Cameron -Sidell :



"I fear this misguided treatment will lead to a tremendous amount of harm in a very short time. Covid-19 is not a pneumonia and should not be treated as one."

He has said that Covid-19 lung disease "is not a pneumonia” but appears to be “some kind of viral-induced disease most resembling high altitude sickness".

He added: “It is as if tens of thousands of my fellow New Yorkers are on a plane at 30,000 feet and the cabin pressure is slowly being let out.

“These patients are slowly being starved of oxygen... and while they look like patients absolutely on the brink of death, they do not look like patients dying of pneumonia.”

He added: “Covid-positive patients need oxygen. They do not need pressure.