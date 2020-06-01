Nicole Sirotek: Nurse Says New York City Hospitals Are Murdering Patients

A frontline nurse treating COVID-19 patients in New York has alleged that patients are “literally being murdered” by medical negligence and mismanagement every day and nobody was paying any heed to the issue as “they are all minorities”.

According to Sirotek, ‘I legitimately don’t know what to do anymore. Even the advocacy groups don’t give a s*** about these people. Like literally, Black Lives Don’t Matter here.’

Sirotek told of one patient who died while waiting for an X-ray because her warning that the anesthesiologist had misplaced a ventilator tube was ignored.



She described how a resident doctor defibrillated a patient with an already beating heart and a nurse who placed a feeding tube into a patient’s lungs.



Sirotek made her whistleblowing allegations in an emotional video posted on YouTube. Her decision to go public was driven by despair as her attempts to advocate for her patients have all fallen on deaf ears.