BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Nicole Sirotek: Nurse Says New York City Hospitals Are Murdering Patients
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
3334 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
241 views • June 01, 2020
A frontline nurse treating COVID-19 patients in New York has alleged that patients are “literally being murdered” by medical negligence and mismanagement every day and nobody was paying any heed to the issue as “they are all minorities”.
According to Sirotek, ‘I legitimately don’t know what to do anymore. Even the advocacy groups don’t give a s*** about these people. Like literally, Black Lives Don’t Matter here.’
Sirotek told of one patient who died while waiting for an X-ray because her warning that the anesthesiologist had misplaced a ventilator tube was ignored.

She described how a resident doctor defibrillated a patient with an already beating heart and a nurse who placed a feeding tube into a patient’s lungs.

Sirotek made her whistleblowing allegations in an emotional video posted on YouTube. Her decision to go public was driven by despair as her attempts to advocate for her patients have all fallen on deaf ears.
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencepatriotlabvirussecret societymedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarenicole sirotek
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study: Ultra-processed Meal Triggers Larger Insulin Response Than Matched Less-Processed Meal

Study: Ultra-processed Meal Triggers Larger Insulin Response Than Matched Less-Processed Meal

Coco Somers
Large Study Associates Regular Tea Drinking With Lower Vascular Disease Risk

Large Study Associates Regular Tea Drinking With Lower Vascular Disease Risk

Coco Somers
Resveratrol Supplement May Support Blood Sugar and Brain Health, Review Says

Resveratrol Supplement May Support Blood Sugar and Brain Health, Review Says

Coco Somers
Study Finds Plastic Tea Bags Release BPA and Plasticizers Into Brew

Study Finds Plastic Tea Bags Release BPA and Plasticizers Into Brew

Iva Greene
Taxpayer-funded school ingredients become ultra-processed junk food through government program

Taxpayer-funded school ingredients become ultra-processed junk food through government program

Willow Tohi
Five Low-Impact Exercises Recommended for Knee Pain

Five Low-Impact Exercises Recommended for Knee Pain

Petra Stone
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy