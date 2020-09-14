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ILLUMINATI TR3B INTER-DIMENSIONAL CRAFT FILMED OVER PARIS, FRANCE [07-23-08] (VIDEO)
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393 views • September 14, 2020
Here we see an Illuminati (aka USA MJ-12/Deep State/Shadow Government) TR3B Inter-dimensional craft hovering over Paris, France on 07/23/08. These triangle shaped crafts can fly like a conventional aircraft, but they can also hover in place, and simply pop outside of the 3rd dimension by raising their frequency and vibration. You will also note there is an Orb craft flying just to the left of the TR3B. There are at least 3 or more generations of TR3Bs now, but they always have one engine underneath each corner and a Time/Space displacement unit underneath the center of the craft that allows it to raise the frequency/vibration for inter-dimensional travel. Orb crafts are non-human inter-dimensional technology. Orb crafts were seen and used on 9/11, are seen and used for chem-trailing operations, and they are the same types of crafts seen shooting down rockets, and even making crops circles. The TR3B is a human craft developed using alien technology, but the Orbs are not ours. The MJ12 works with several species of malevolent beings to help bring forth their New World Order. There are no "good" races that work with the Illuminati NWO, and thus very few governments on earth that work for the benefit of mankind. There are benevolent beings (aka good aliens) that want nothing to do with the Illuminati, and actually help humans by shooting down 'DARK PROJECT' rockets, blowing up Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMBs), cleaning up chem-trails, and so on. This is simply more proof the Powers that Shouldn't Be work with malevolent Aliens/Inter-dimensional Beings not from the 3rd Dimensional Earth Plane. Until you Wake Up to the fact governments are MIND CONTROL organizations working to enslave and kill mankind, you will NEVER become Conscious. Please start Waking Up and doing your own research too.
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
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https://www.brighteon.com/2c3e83fb-aebb-4f84-8a1c-ed40f8f854a2
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https://www.brighteon.com/b912910f-6bdf-4a2e-8594-3c95e5a036ac
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Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
TWO ILLUMINATI TR3B INTER-DIMENSIONAL CRAFTS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/7f5457e1-6b1a-4454-980b-f93087e7f223
SPACE CRAFT LIFTS TRUCK OFF THE HIGHWAY - ANDY MULLER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/152b54e3-befd-4a07-ae10-6c176b5cfd12
9/11 TRUTHS OF THE FOURTH KIND: UFOS AND ORBS AT THE TWIN TOWERS (VIDEO COMPILATION)
https://www.brighteon.com/fff18985-eb56-4024-aa77-36c17b6b1645
THE CIA HAS A SECRET TIME TRAVEL PROGRAM [2013] - ANDREW BASIAGO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/226ca8ab-cd7a-40a9-92f4-f31be891f5a7
UFOS MAKING CROP CIRCLES CAUGHT ON VIDEO CAMERA (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f92d72cc-27b4-4227-a5fd-f0d9285c2ba2
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2234a59a-152f-457f-8bd1-686cace10d24
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8b201240-b34b-44c6-9cf2-da752ae90729
THE PRISONERS OF DULCE BASE - SHERRY SHRINER (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/8a51c270-8af3-4a35-9f1e-99b5c5d17c75
DEATH BED CONFESSION BY FORMER MILITARY SOLDIER & CIA AGENT - RICHARD DOLAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/01307380-72ce-40b6-b6e4-b5ff8bbb8f5f
CERN IS NOT THE ONLY ONE - AARON & MELISSA DYKES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1f32b164-fe86-49dd-8074-31e570681ae6
ALIEN INTERVIEW WITH INTRO & POST SCRIPT - ARMY NURSE MATILDA O'DONNELL MACELROY (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/4a3f910c-502b-41bd-9a16-d5e2303babc5
BILL COOPER WARNED US ABOUT THE DEEP STATE CONTROL OVER 20 YEARS AGO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2c3e83fb-aebb-4f84-8a1c-ed40f8f854a2
1986 CHALLENGER ASTRONAUTS DID NOT DIE IN AN EXPLOSION (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b912910f-6bdf-4a2e-8594-3c95e5a036ac
MAGICIANS EXPOSED USING HELP FROM INTERDIMENSIONAL BEINGS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/0909d03a-6ee4-4831-bb33-1311c6bf1bfa
2018 WARNING ABOUT 60GHZ 5G FREQUENCIES & SYMPTOMOLOGIES/CONDITIONS - JOE IMBRIANO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/aded1287-8a4d-4d6d-8fd4-ffcd29f7ce5a
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