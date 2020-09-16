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TWO ILLUMINATI TR3B INTER-DIMENSIONAL CRAFTS (VIDEO)
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298 views • September 16, 2020
Here we see two Illuminati (aka USA MJ-12/Deep State/Shadow Government) TR3B Inter-dimensional crafts hovering near each other. These triangle shaped crafts can fly like a conventional aircraft, but they can also hover in place, and simply pop outside of the 3rd dimension by raising their frequency and vibration. You will also note there is another type of craft which is most assuredly from the malevolent beings that work with world governments against mankind. Orb crafts are non-human inter-dimensional technology, and I assure you that third non-TR3B craft is too. There are at least 3 or more generations of TR3Bs now, but they always have one engine underneath each corner and a Time/Space displacement unit underneath the center of the craft that allows it to raise the frequency/vibration for inter-dimensional travel. Orb crafts were seen and used on 9/11, are seen and used for chem-trailing operations, and they are the same types of crafts seen shooting down rockets, and even making crops circles. The TR3B is a human craft developed using alien technology, but the Orbs are not ours. The MJ12 works with several species of malevolent beings to help bring forth their New World Order. There are no "good" races that work with the Illuminati NWO, and thus very few governments on earth that work for the benefit of mankind. There are benevolent beings (aka good aliens) that want nothing to do with the Illuminati, and actually help humans by shooting down 'DARK PROJECT' rockets, blowing up Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMBs), cleaning up chem-trails, and so on. This is simply more proof the Powers that Shouldn't Be work with malevolent Aliens/Inter-dimensional Beings not from the 3rd Dimensional Earth Plane. Until you Wake Up to the fact governments are MIND CONTROL organizations working to enslave and kill mankind, you will NEVER become Conscious. Please start Waking Up and doing your own research too.
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
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ILLUMINATI TR3B INTER-DIMENSIONAL CRAFT FILMED OVER PARIS, FRANCE [07-23-08] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/egqzQuBoHFZb/
SPACE CRAFT LIFTS TRUCK OFF THE HIGHWAY - ANDY MULLER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CiNT2UqtxycM/
9/11 TRUTHS OF THE FOURTH KIND: UFOS AND ORBS AT THE TWIN TOWERS (VIDEO COMPILATION)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/egqzQuBoHFZb/
THE CIA HAS A SECRET TIME TRAVEL PROGRAM [2013] - ANDREW BASIAGO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c8e5YNOgV0Dr/
UFOS MAKING CROP CIRCLES CAUGHT ON VIDEO CAMERA (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i0NONx8lYD4l/
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h4SHjhQx2hTh/
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bgTginrEKIJS/
THE PRISONERS OF DULCE BASE - SHERRY SHRINER (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UPa6BE63qMHA/
DEATH BED CONFESSION BY FORMER MILITARY SOLDIER & CIA AGENT - RICHARD DOLAN (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WK7SidkKRocE/
CERN IS NOT THE ONLY ONE - AARON & MELISSA DYKES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5nppWnTo7BLI/
ALIEN INTERVIEW WITH INTRO & POST SCRIPT - ARMY NURSE MATILDA O'DONNELL MACELROY (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/njR2cW8kEmuD/
BILL COOPER WARNED US ABOUT THE DEEP STATE CONTROL OVER 20 YEARS AGO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q0OZjqxD62sy/
1986 CHALLENGER ASTRONAUTS DID NOT DIE IN AN EXPLOSION (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XwEHLZPDmUZa/
MAGICIANS EXPOSED USING HELP FROM INTERDIMENSIONAL BEINGS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fcLRzgWtmuCM/
2018 WARNING ABOUT 60GHZ 5G FREQUENCIES & SYMPTOMOLOGIES/CONDITIONS - JOE IMBRIANO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OkxNtNU33Li5/
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat and aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people and stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
ILLUMINATI TR3B INTER-DIMENSIONAL CRAFT FILMED OVER PARIS, FRANCE [07-23-08] (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/egqzQuBoHFZb/
SPACE CRAFT LIFTS TRUCK OFF THE HIGHWAY - ANDY MULLER (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CiNT2UqtxycM/
9/11 TRUTHS OF THE FOURTH KIND: UFOS AND ORBS AT THE TWIN TOWERS (VIDEO COMPILATION)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/egqzQuBoHFZb/
THE CIA HAS A SECRET TIME TRAVEL PROGRAM [2013] - ANDREW BASIAGO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/c8e5YNOgV0Dr/
UFOS MAKING CROP CIRCLES CAUGHT ON VIDEO CAMERA (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i0NONx8lYD4l/
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h4SHjhQx2hTh/
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bgTginrEKIJS/
THE PRISONERS OF DULCE BASE - SHERRY SHRINER (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UPa6BE63qMHA/
DEATH BED CONFESSION BY FORMER MILITARY SOLDIER & CIA AGENT - RICHARD DOLAN (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WK7SidkKRocE/
CERN IS NOT THE ONLY ONE - AARON & MELISSA DYKES (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5nppWnTo7BLI/
ALIEN INTERVIEW WITH INTRO & POST SCRIPT - ARMY NURSE MATILDA O'DONNELL MACELROY (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/njR2cW8kEmuD/
BILL COOPER WARNED US ABOUT THE DEEP STATE CONTROL OVER 20 YEARS AGO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q0OZjqxD62sy/
1986 CHALLENGER ASTRONAUTS DID NOT DIE IN AN EXPLOSION (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XwEHLZPDmUZa/
MAGICIANS EXPOSED USING HELP FROM INTERDIMENSIONAL BEINGS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fcLRzgWtmuCM/
2018 WARNING ABOUT 60GHZ 5G FREQUENCIES & SYMPTOMOLOGIES/CONDITIONS - JOE IMBRIANO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OkxNtNU33Li5/
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