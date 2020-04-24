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A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
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249 views • April 24, 2020
A great Truther video about the Dulce Base located beneath the Archuleta Mesa in New Mexico. Thomas Castello was the Security Officer Supervisor that worked for Bechtel at the joint Military/ET base located deep underground. This base is linked to 100s of other Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMBs) in the US, which are in turn linked to 100s of more DUMBS in other countries. Many governments work together & with aliens (which are actually inter-dimensional beings) and then deny that aliens & UFOs are even real. Thomas gives you the in-depth details of human prisoners, human/animal hybrids, grey alien feeding tubs, talking reptilians, cattle mutilations, UFO crafts, underground highways, underground magnetic levitation bullet trains, virus development experiments, viral vaccination experiments, GMO seed development, human cloning, soul removal & implants, soul/memory transference, false memory implants, super soldiers, Illuminati TR3B crafts, and much more. Then you need to connect the dots to Phil Schneider, Bill Cooper, Karla Turner, and the hundreds of alien abduction reports, the tens of thousands of UFO sighting reports, and the millions of missing children reports. As Phil Schneider said, "the New World Order and the Alien Agenda are the same thing." Sadly, Thomas Castello is another TRUE HERO that was murdered by government dark projects for disclosing all of this information.
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat & aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people & stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
UFO THE DULCE STORY: AN INCREDIBLE DECEPTION - THOMAS E. CASTELLO & LIEUTENANT COLONEL WENDELLE C. STEVENS (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/2957382/3bcb52
DEATH BED CONFESSION BY FORMER MILITARY SOLDIER & CIA AGENT - RICHARD DOLAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/01307380-72ce-40b6-b6e4-b5ff8bbb8f5f
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h4SHjhQx2hTh/
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bgTginrEKIJS/
THE PRISONERS OF DULCE BASE - SHERRY SHRINER (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UPa6BE63qMHA/
ALIEN INTERVIEW WITH INTRO AND POST SCRIPT - ARMY NURSE MATILDA O'DONNELL MACELROY (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/njR2cW8kEmuD/
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/01307380-72ce-40b6-b6e4-b5ff8bbb8f5f
THE DULCE BOOK - BRANTON (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/3650011/663c41
UFO HIGHWAY: THE DULCE INTERVIEW, HUMAN ORIGINS, HAARP, & PROJECT BLUE BEAM - ANTHONY F. SANCHEZ (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/848791/7d8aa8
UNDERGROUND BASES AND TUNNELS: WHAT IS THE GOVERNMENT TRYING TO HIDE? - RICHARD SAUDER, PhD (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/1102997/c859f8
THE UNDERGROUND KNOWLEDGE SERIES (BOOKS 1-5) - JAMES MORCAN & LANCE MORCAN (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/3692857/39a1bd
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat & aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people & stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
UFO THE DULCE STORY: AN INCREDIBLE DECEPTION - THOMAS E. CASTELLO & LIEUTENANT COLONEL WENDELLE C. STEVENS (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/2957382/3bcb52
DEATH BED CONFESSION BY FORMER MILITARY SOLDIER & CIA AGENT - RICHARD DOLAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/01307380-72ce-40b6-b6e4-b5ff8bbb8f5f
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h4SHjhQx2hTh/
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bgTginrEKIJS/
THE PRISONERS OF DULCE BASE - SHERRY SHRINER (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UPa6BE63qMHA/
ALIEN INTERVIEW WITH INTRO AND POST SCRIPT - ARMY NURSE MATILDA O'DONNELL MACELROY (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/njR2cW8kEmuD/
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/01307380-72ce-40b6-b6e4-b5ff8bbb8f5f
THE DULCE BOOK - BRANTON (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/3650011/663c41
UFO HIGHWAY: THE DULCE INTERVIEW, HUMAN ORIGINS, HAARP, & PROJECT BLUE BEAM - ANTHONY F. SANCHEZ (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/848791/7d8aa8
UNDERGROUND BASES AND TUNNELS: WHAT IS THE GOVERNMENT TRYING TO HIDE? - RICHARD SAUDER, PhD (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/1102997/c859f8
THE UNDERGROUND KNOWLEDGE SERIES (BOOKS 1-5) - JAMES MORCAN & LANCE MORCAN (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/3692857/39a1bd
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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