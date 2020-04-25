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DEATH BED CONFESSION BY FORMER MILITARY SOLDIER & CIA AGENT (VIDEO)
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164 views • April 25, 2020
A death bed confession is legal evidence in any court in the USA. Listen to what this former military soldier & CIA agent has to say on the topics of UFOs, ETs, MJ-12, Area 51, S4, President Dwight D. Eisenhower, President Richard M. Nixon, and the connections between the Military Industrial Complex & ETs. Pay particular attention to the fact that Eisenhower threatened to invade Area 51 using the 1st Army Infantry stationed at Ft. Carson, Colorado. Even then, Area 51 & MJ-12 under Illuminati control told Eisenhower that they were free from USA & US military control. It turned out President Eisenhower should have invaded that base, because that is when the Military Industrial ET Complex (MIEC) with MJ-12 became Dark Projects of the Deep State Illuminati. This is why President Eisenhower also gave the famous speech about the Military Industrial Complex, and why his predecessor President John F. Kennedy gave the famous speech about the Secret Societies.
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat & aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people & stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
DEATH BED CONFESSION BY FORMER MILITARY SOLDIER & CIA AGENT - RICHARD DOLAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/01307380-72ce-40b6-b6e4-b5ff8bbb8f5f
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h4SHjhQx2hTh/
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bgTginrEKIJS/
THE PRISONERS OF DULCE BASE - SHERRY SHRINER (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UPa6BE63qMHA/
ALIEN INTERVIEW WITH INTRO AND POST SCRIPT - ARMY NURSE MATILDA O'DONNELL MACELROY (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/njR2cW8kEmuD/
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/01307380-72ce-40b6-b6e4-b5ff8bbb8f5f
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Note: The Earth is definitely Flat & aliens/UFOs are definitely Real. If you are not fully awake to both of these Truths, then you are not yet CONSCIOUS. What real Truthers now are doing is digging into the connecting dots. Are the ETs all inter-dimensional beings and/or is the earth located on an infinite plane with many more worlds out past the ice walls? Don't be a half awake flat earther that thinks ETs/UFOs are not real, and don't be a half awake ufologist that thinks we live on a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Time to FULLY WAKE UP people & stop fighting each other!!! Follow research, not people.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
DEATH BED CONFESSION BY FORMER MILITARY SOLDIER & CIA AGENT - RICHARD DOLAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/01307380-72ce-40b6-b6e4-b5ff8bbb8f5f
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/h4SHjhQx2hTh/
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bgTginrEKIJS/
THE PRISONERS OF DULCE BASE - SHERRY SHRINER (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UPa6BE63qMHA/
ALIEN INTERVIEW WITH INTRO AND POST SCRIPT - ARMY NURSE MATILDA O'DONNELL MACELROY (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/njR2cW8kEmuD/
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/01307380-72ce-40b6-b6e4-b5ff8bbb8f5f
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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