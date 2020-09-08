© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE CIA HAS A SECRET TIME TRAVEL PROGRAM [2013] - ANDREW BASIAGO (VIDEO)
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
186 views • September 08, 2020
According to many time traveling whistleblowers such as ANDREW BASIAGO, the Department of Defense (specifically DARPA) developed time travel technology over 50 years ago in this current timeline. As early as 1967, the US government possessed fully operational time travel machines built on the quantum access researched by NIKOLA TESLA.
This technology has been used in order to cloak military facilities, as well as provide political and economic advantages by way of knowing what the future holds. Some claim the CIA seized Tesla’s papers on teleportation shortly after his death. The U.S. government already had a fully operational teleportation capability in 1967-68, and by 1969-70, was actively training a cadre of gifted and talented American schoolchildren, including himself, to become America’s first generation of “chrononauts” or time-space explorers.
Note: Keep an Open Mind on this subject. So many whistleblowers in our current timeline as well as possible time travelers from other timelines have been disclosing this information for many decades now. I have personally experienced over 50 Mandela Effects so far, and about 75% of the population has done the same, when they research THE MANDELA EFFECT. The only part of Andy Basiago's storyline that I have issue with his his Jump Room to Mars. We know for a fact the Earth is a Flat, Holographic, 3rd Dimensional Plane and the orange/red light we call Mars, as well as the Sun, and Moon are not solid, ball objects, just like earth is not a solid, ball planet. Could there be a Mars planet or plane in another dimension? - Yes. Could Andy Basiago have jumped to a place called Mars? - Yes. Could have Andy Basiago be relaying to us one or more vision implants from the government? - Yes. So, keep an Open Mind, listen to what he has to show and tell, and keep trying to connect the dots. I find it very interesting that he said used Remote Viewing/Astral Traveling/Psychic Driving to a location in Time/Space where he observed a Holographic Projection Machine that creates reality. Aug Tellez said the exact same thing in 2016 or 2017, as well as so many other Truthers. So as incredible as that seems, it very well could be our reality whether or not we are able to comprehend it. Most Truthers are exceptionally intelligent with Common Sense too boot, and Andy is no exception to that rule. Enjoy!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
This technology has been used in order to cloak military facilities, as well as provide political and economic advantages by way of knowing what the future holds. Some claim the CIA seized Tesla’s papers on teleportation shortly after his death. The U.S. government already had a fully operational teleportation capability in 1967-68, and by 1969-70, was actively training a cadre of gifted and talented American schoolchildren, including himself, to become America’s first generation of “chrononauts” or time-space explorers.
Note: Keep an Open Mind on this subject. So many whistleblowers in our current timeline as well as possible time travelers from other timelines have been disclosing this information for many decades now. I have personally experienced over 50 Mandela Effects so far, and about 75% of the population has done the same, when they research THE MANDELA EFFECT. The only part of Andy Basiago's storyline that I have issue with his his Jump Room to Mars. We know for a fact the Earth is a Flat, Holographic, 3rd Dimensional Plane and the orange/red light we call Mars, as well as the Sun, and Moon are not solid, ball objects, just like earth is not a solid, ball planet. Could there be a Mars planet or plane in another dimension? - Yes. Could Andy Basiago have jumped to a place called Mars? - Yes. Could have Andy Basiago be relaying to us one or more vision implants from the government? - Yes. So, keep an Open Mind, listen to what he has to show and tell, and keep trying to connect the dots. I find it very interesting that he said used Remote Viewing/Astral Traveling/Psychic Driving to a location in Time/Space where he observed a Holographic Projection Machine that creates reality. Aug Tellez said the exact same thing in 2016 or 2017, as well as so many other Truthers. So as incredible as that seems, it very well could be our reality whether or not we are able to comprehend it. Most Truthers are exceptionally intelligent with Common Sense too boot, and Andy is no exception to that rule. Enjoy!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.