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BILL COOPER WARNED US ABOUT THE DEEP STATE CONTROL OVER 20 YEARS AGO (VIDEO)
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97 views • May 11, 2020
Milton William "Bill" Cooper was murdered by the Illuminati when they sent Deputy Sheriff Joseph Allen Goldsmith from the Apache County Sheriff's Office to kill him in Eager, AZ (at Bill's home) on 11/06/2001. He was shot down in his home's driveway, and "law enforcement" said it was because he brandished a weapon at them. When asked why law enforcement was at his home, they said it was to serve an arrest warrant on him for federal tax charges from paying insufficient taxes back in 1998, but the TRUTH was because he told the world the Illuminati was going to pull off 911, how they would do it, and whom they would blame for it THREE MONTHS BEFORE IT HAPPENED, and then they murdered him two months after 911. They wanted to time the arrest (aka murder) to occur at the exact same date & time as the 911 False Flag event. This original date for the warrant service is in the actual police report. WOW! The Apache County Sheriffs Office (ACSO) initially planned to arrest Cooper on September 11, 2001, but that attempt had to be canceled because of a possible security breech. Three years later, after numerous promotions from the lowest rank of Deputy Sheriff, the then Commander Joseph Allen Goldsmith (the man who murdered Bill Cooper) was also killed by the Illuminati, and made it to look like a recreational motorcycle accident. So at least that ADAM HENRY got what was coming to him. This tactic is often used to tie up loose ends since DEAD MEN DON'T TALK. Anyone buying into the government's "official story" definitely has their head inserted up their asshole. You are either Awake to this man's genius, or you are UNCONSCIOUS, there isn't too much gray area with Bill. He did his research, and shared the Truth with anyone that was Waking Up. He really became famous worldwide when he stated on a live radio broadcast back in June of 2001 (3 months before the False Flag Event took place), that there would be "so called" terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. He also predicted it would be blamed on Osama Bin Laden. THEN, on 09/11/2001, that was the OFFICIAL STORY pushed out by the US Government & MSM. We now know that the USA, Israel, and the UK Covert Intelligence Agencies & the Deep State pulled off the entire False Flag event; World Trade Center 1, 2, & 7 were taken down with explosives; no Muslim terrorists were involved; and NO PLANES CRASHED ON 911. Real heroes are remembered by the date they were killed, fake heroes are remembered by the date they were born.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
BEHOLD A PALE HORSE - WILLIAM COOPER (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/487302/e249ce
BEHOLD A PALE HORSE REVISITED: THE SECRETS OF WILLIAM COOPER AND HIS BOOK BEHOLD A PALE HORSE - GIL CARLSON & WILLIAM COOPER (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/5065707/4408eb
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2234a59a-152f-457f-8bd1-686cace10d24
ROTHSCHILD'S MASTER PLAN EXPLAINED IN 4 MINUTES (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BN4WmTwrUcZo/
OKC A CONSPIRACY THEORY - OKLAHOMA CITY BOMBING CONSPIRACY EXPLAINED IN 5 MINUTES (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc65c359-2c26-483b-9688-65a6d3a88146
U.N. AGENDA 21 IN LESS THAN 5 MINUTES (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b3a3cc98-1d3c-46dc-9ec4-2cf79df6face
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
RING OF POWER: EMPIRE OF THE CITY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBFigZKnPW7m/
THE TOP OF THE PYRAMID - THE ROTHSCHILD'S, THE VATICAN AND THE BRITISH CROWN RULE THE WORLD (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WQdmB7KgxZh2/
CIVIL LAW VS. LAW OF WATER - HOW THE ILLUMINATI USE "LAW" TO CONTROL THE PEOPLE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f336ddb8-26d0-4bde-8bf3-b3366149f974
WAR ON TERROR IS FAKE - ROBERT DAVID STEELE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f67ba8f1-93bb-4b1d-92cc-573ebd614984
FREEMASONRY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3dbfc8fa-6419-491e-a2f4-e1863d49a6b4
THE BRITISH CROWN IS THE VATICAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/a8ed901a-3a8d-4db0-9fbf-fe3b54039210
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
BEHOLD A PALE HORSE - WILLIAM COOPER (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/487302/e249ce
BEHOLD A PALE HORSE REVISITED: THE SECRETS OF WILLIAM COOPER AND HIS BOOK BEHOLD A PALE HORSE - GIL CARLSON & WILLIAM COOPER (EBOOK)
https://b-ok.cc/book/5065707/4408eb
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2234a59a-152f-457f-8bd1-686cace10d24
ROTHSCHILD'S MASTER PLAN EXPLAINED IN 4 MINUTES (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BN4WmTwrUcZo/
OKC A CONSPIRACY THEORY - OKLAHOMA CITY BOMBING CONSPIRACY EXPLAINED IN 5 MINUTES (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc65c359-2c26-483b-9688-65a6d3a88146
U.N. AGENDA 21 IN LESS THAN 5 MINUTES (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/b3a3cc98-1d3c-46dc-9ec4-2cf79df6face
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
RING OF POWER: EMPIRE OF THE CITY (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBFigZKnPW7m/
THE TOP OF THE PYRAMID - THE ROTHSCHILD'S, THE VATICAN AND THE BRITISH CROWN RULE THE WORLD (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WQdmB7KgxZh2/
CIVIL LAW VS. LAW OF WATER - HOW THE ILLUMINATI USE "LAW" TO CONTROL THE PEOPLE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f336ddb8-26d0-4bde-8bf3-b3366149f974
WAR ON TERROR IS FAKE - ROBERT DAVID STEELE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f67ba8f1-93bb-4b1d-92cc-573ebd614984
FREEMASONRY (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/3dbfc8fa-6419-491e-a2f4-e1863d49a6b4
THE BRITISH CROWN IS THE VATICAN (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/a8ed901a-3a8d-4db0-9fbf-fe3b54039210
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