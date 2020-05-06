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THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
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156 views • May 06, 2020
The Protocols (of the Meetings) of the Learned Elders of Zion is a text describing a Zionist plan for global domination. The book was first published in Russia in 1903, translated into multiple languages, and disseminated internationally in the early part of the 20th century. According to some of its publishers, the Protocols are the minutes of a late 19th-century meeting where Zionist leaders discussed their goal of global Zionist hegemony by subverting the morals of Gentiles (aka Goyim), and by controlling the press and the world's economies. Today the Zionists use the Bilderberg Group, the Trilateral Commission, and the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) as closed-door meeting places to plan their agendas in secrecy. Henry Ford funded printing of 500,000 copies that were distributed throughout the United States in the 1920s. It is still widely available today in numerous languages, in print and on the Internet, and continues to be one of the best Truther documents of all time. This text has been a literal Zionist play book for world history between 1903 (when it was published), and today in 2020 as the New World Order is being pushed down the throats of all humans on earth. If you claim to be a Truther, and are seeking CONSCIOUSNESS AWARENESS, then you must read this book, or now you can conveniently listen to this audio book version. Remember, EVERYTHING YOU HAVE EVER BEEN TAUGHT IS A LIE BY DESIGN, so that is why this book is often banned or ridiculed by many governments & religions. Truth is the New Hate Speech!
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
RING OF POWER: EMPIRE OF THE CITY (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBFigZKnPW7m/
6,000,000 LIES (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jka8GggwBHl1/
THE MYTH OF AUTHORITY (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xGIHac7GvY2K/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
RING OF POWER: EMPIRE OF THE CITY (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBFigZKnPW7m/
6,000,000 LIES (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jka8GggwBHl1/
THE MYTH OF AUTHORITY (VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xGIHac7GvY2K/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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