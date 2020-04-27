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OKC A CONSPIRACY THEORY - OKLAHOMA CITY BOMBING CONSPIRACY EXPLAINED IN 5 MINUTES (VIDEO)
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152 views • April 27, 2020
First of all, NEVER FORGET that ALL Conspiracy Theories are created by one or more of the 4 Sources of Disinformation: Government, Mainstream Media, Matrix Sciences, and Religions. The Oklahoma Bombing Conspiracy Theory was a False Flag Event pulled off by the US government & then pushed out to the Sheeple by use of the government controlled MSM. This short video is very accurate & right to the point. It was definitely a Deep State False Flag Event to start ushering in their FAKE War on Terror, and it was a test run towards 911.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THE 911 CONSPIRACY EXPLAINED IN LESS THAN 5 MINUTES - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/9967f7e3-6e9a-4560-af7e-e58ee620d317
WAR ON TERROR IS FAKE - ROBERT DAVID STEELE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f67ba8f1-93bb-4b1d-92cc-573ebd614984
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/by1qH8USRQ1D/
James Corbett on The Corbett Report (website)
https://www.corbettreport.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
THE 911 CONSPIRACY EXPLAINED IN LESS THAN 5 MINUTES - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/9967f7e3-6e9a-4560-af7e-e58ee620d317
WAR ON TERROR IS FAKE - ROBERT DAVID STEELE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f67ba8f1-93bb-4b1d-92cc-573ebd614984
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/by1qH8USRQ1D/
James Corbett on The Corbett Report (website)
https://www.corbettreport.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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