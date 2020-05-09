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THE 911 CONSPIRACY EXPLAINED IN LESS THAN 5 MINUTES - JAMES CORBETT (VIDEO)
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176 views • May 09, 2020
This is another great short video by James Corbett. If you are not yet awake to the Truth that 911 was an Inside Job, you really need to get this Truth into your Consciousness. 911 was committed by the USA, UK, & Israel; NO MUSLIM TERRORISTS were involved, and that includes Osama Bin Laden. NO PLANES CRASHED that day, not at the Pentagon, not in Pennsylvania, and not even into the World Trade Center (building 1, 2, and/or 7). That is why no planes, no plane passengers, no plane parts, no passenger luggage, and no black box recorders were ever found at any of the 4 faked plane crash sites. You need to do research on the Fake War on Terror, Crisis Actors, Fake News, False Flag Events, Government Propaganda & Disinformation, and Follow the Money.
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
OKC A CONSPIRACY THEORY - OKLAHOMA CITY BOMBING CONSPIRACY EXPLAINED IN 5 MINUTES (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc65c359-2c26-483b-9688-65a6d3a88146
WAR ON TERROR IS FAKE - ROBERT DAVID STEELE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f67ba8f1-93bb-4b1d-92cc-573ebd614984
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/by1qH8USRQ1D/
James Corbett on The Corbett Report (website)
https://www.corbettreport.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
Additional Research:
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on MeWe
https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo on LBRY
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2
OKC A CONSPIRACY THEORY - OKLAHOMA CITY BOMBING CONSPIRACY EXPLAINED IN 5 MINUTES (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/bc65c359-2c26-483b-9688-65a6d3a88146
WAR ON TERROR IS FAKE - ROBERT DAVID STEELE (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/f67ba8f1-93bb-4b1d-92cc-573ebd614984
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/by1qH8USRQ1D/
James Corbett on The Corbett Report (website)
https://www.corbettreport.com/
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, & fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality & Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, & religions." -- Sergeant Major
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