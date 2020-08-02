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2018 WARNING ABOUT 60GHZ 5G FREQUENCIES & SYMPTOMOLOGIES/CONDITIONS - JOE IMBRIANO (VIDEO)
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156 views • August 02, 2020
JOE IMBRIANO is on the Fullerton Informer and on 5G Dangers websites. His YouTube Channel was one of the very first ones that was deleted and banned because of 5G insider information he was posting and sharing. Here it is two years later, and everything he was warning us about back in 2018 is coming to fruition now in 2020 and 2021. If you missed this video back in 2018, you need to watch it now. This explains why the governments (using Big Tech) are censoring Truther sites talking about 5G, Covid-19, Acquired Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), GMO Vaccinations, and off-label treatments for Covid19. This is why governments are banning all treatments for Covid-19 except vaccinations, since that is what THEY want to push as the only cure. Covid-19 IS NOT A LIVE VIRUS THAT PEOPLE CAN PASS TO EACH OTHER, Covid-19 is a CONDITION and SYMPTOMOLOGY as a results of OXYGEN DEPRIVATION from 5G frequency damages to the cells in your body, with the highest damages occurring to your lungs. This is why 5G installations were/are considered ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES and were being installed 24/7 during the entire Covid-19 lockdown, and are still being installed at a feverish pace today. Now you can see why they can predict second and third waves - they simply turn on the 5G KILL GRID, and the ARDS Symptoms and Conditions reappear immediately. This also explains why governments have been building DEEP UNDERGROUND MILITARY BASES (DUMBS) since the 1940s, to protect themselves when they turn on the 5G KILL GRID and crank up the power. This COVID (Certification of Vaccination ID 2019) PLANdemic HOAX has been a part of the plan for many decades now. Time to Wake Up and become CONSCIOUS, time is ticking away!!!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
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[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
5G APOCALYPSE: THE EXTINCTION EVENT [2019] - SACHA STONE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/7d909284-9007-484f-ac2d-6f7f9cb3cf32
2018 WARNING ABOUT 60GHZ 5G FREQUENCIES & SYMPTOMOLOGIES/CONDITIONS - JOE IMBRIANO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/aded1287-8a4d-4d6d-8fd4-ffcd29f7ce5a
EMERGENCY MESSAGE: WAKE UP AUSTRALIA, THE COUNTRY IS UNDER ATTACK RIGHT NOW - DAVE ONEEGS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/aae8e926-9eb9-4617-8937-02d0c424b535
5G TECHNOLOGY AND INDUCTION OF CORONAVIRUS IN SKIN CELLS (ARTICLE)
https://lbry.tv/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2/5G-TECHNOLOGY-AND-INDUCTION-OF-CORONAVIRUS-IN-SKIN-CELLS-(ARTICLE):3
CIA DOCUMENT ON MILLIMETER WAVE AND MICROWAVE EFFECTS ON HUMAN HEALTH (ARTICLE)
https://lbry.tv/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2/CIA-DOCUMENT-ON-MILLIMETER-WAVE-AND-MICROWAVE-EFFECTS-ON-HUMAN-HEALTH:3
SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUIET WARS (ARTICLE)
https://lbry.tv/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2/SILENT-WEAPONS-FOR-QUIET-WARS-(ARTICLE):a
THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SBYy4BCWhgP9/
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
RING OF POWER: EMPIRE OF THE CITY - GRACE POWERS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBFigZKnPW7m/
RING OF POWER II - THE ZION KING - GRACE POWERS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/htLm7LhgLUJS/
BILL COOPER WARNED US ABOUT THE DEEP STATE CONTROL OVER 20 YEARS AGO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2c3e83fb-aebb-4f84-8a1c-ed40f8f854a2
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2234a59a-152f-457f-8bd1-686cace10d24
DESTROYING THE GEORGIA GUIDESTONES - REALLY GRACEFUL (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/015f5cb8-582e-4791-bef4-da18c6dcbd56
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8b201240-b34b-44c6-9cf2-da752ae90729
EXPOSED DEEP STATE PLAN TO USE BIOWEAPONS FOR TOTAL CONTROL - HARRY VOX (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2da7d9bf-6c14-42f1-8a11-ea9e48ddcb98
THE PLANDEMIC: CORONAVIRUS, 5G, AND VACCINE DECEPTION FULLY EXPOSED - THE STRANGER FICTION (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2108f5c1-4df0-46d7-9bda-763c3f045911
PLANDEMIC: A VIDEO OUTLINING THE GLOBAL PLAN TO TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR LIFE - MIKKI WILLIS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/355fd559-244d-4f9c-8d39-27af967248f9
HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & ZINC COMBO HAVE 100% SUCCESS AGAINST A.R.D.S. - DR. ANTHONY CARDILLO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1a2c400e-952b-4e1b-9e87-00d0c3a6fac1
Joe Imbriano on 5G Dangers
https://5gdangers.com/
Joe Imbriano on Fullerton Informer
https://thefullertoninformer.com/
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[LBRY.TV] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
5G APOCALYPSE: THE EXTINCTION EVENT [2019] - SACHA STONE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/7d909284-9007-484f-ac2d-6f7f9cb3cf32
2018 WARNING ABOUT 60GHZ 5G FREQUENCIES & SYMPTOMOLOGIES/CONDITIONS - JOE IMBRIANO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/aded1287-8a4d-4d6d-8fd4-ffcd29f7ce5a
EMERGENCY MESSAGE: WAKE UP AUSTRALIA, THE COUNTRY IS UNDER ATTACK RIGHT NOW - DAVE ONEEGS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/aae8e926-9eb9-4617-8937-02d0c424b535
5G TECHNOLOGY AND INDUCTION OF CORONAVIRUS IN SKIN CELLS (ARTICLE)
https://lbry.tv/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2/5G-TECHNOLOGY-AND-INDUCTION-OF-CORONAVIRUS-IN-SKIN-CELLS-(ARTICLE):3
CIA DOCUMENT ON MILLIMETER WAVE AND MICROWAVE EFFECTS ON HUMAN HEALTH (ARTICLE)
https://lbry.tv/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2/CIA-DOCUMENT-ON-MILLIMETER-WAVE-AND-MICROWAVE-EFFECTS-ON-HUMAN-HEALTH:3
SILENT WEAPONS FOR QUIET WARS (ARTICLE)
https://lbry.tv/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo:2/SILENT-WEAPONS-FOR-QUIET-WARS-(ARTICLE):a
THE SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SBYy4BCWhgP9/
THE PROTOCOLS OF THE LEARNED EDLERS OF ZION - 1903 (AUDIO BOOK)
https://www.brighteon.com/92a001a3-3460-432e-acd4-08dbf931ab4b
RING OF POWER: EMPIRE OF THE CITY - GRACE POWERS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PBFigZKnPW7m/
RING OF POWER II - THE ZION KING - GRACE POWERS (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/htLm7LhgLUJS/
BILL COOPER WARNED US ABOUT THE DEEP STATE CONTROL OVER 20 YEARS AGO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2c3e83fb-aebb-4f84-8a1c-ed40f8f854a2
THE UNDERGROUND: A HIDDEN REALITY AND THE TRUE STORY OF PHIL SCHNEIDER (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2234a59a-152f-457f-8bd1-686cace10d24
DESTROYING THE GEORGIA GUIDESTONES - REALLY GRACEFUL (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/015f5cb8-582e-4791-bef4-da18c6dcbd56
A DULCE BASE SECURITY OFFICER SPEAKS OUT - THOMAS CASTELLO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/8b201240-b34b-44c6-9cf2-da752ae90729
EXPOSED DEEP STATE PLAN TO USE BIOWEAPONS FOR TOTAL CONTROL - HARRY VOX (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2da7d9bf-6c14-42f1-8a11-ea9e48ddcb98
THE PLANDEMIC: CORONAVIRUS, 5G, AND VACCINE DECEPTION FULLY EXPOSED - THE STRANGER FICTION (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/2108f5c1-4df0-46d7-9bda-763c3f045911
PLANDEMIC: A VIDEO OUTLINING THE GLOBAL PLAN TO TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR LIFE - MIKKI WILLIS (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/355fd559-244d-4f9c-8d39-27af967248f9
HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & ZINC COMBO HAVE 100% SUCCESS AGAINST A.R.D.S. - DR. ANTHONY CARDILLO (VIDEO)
https://www.brighteon.com/1a2c400e-952b-4e1b-9e87-00d0c3a6fac1
Joe Imbriano on 5G Dangers
https://5gdangers.com/
Joe Imbriano on Fullerton Informer
https://thefullertoninformer.com/
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